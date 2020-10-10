U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud on Friday introduced a bill to create a bipartisan commission tasked with reducing wasteful government expenditures.
Under Cloud's proposal, a new Federal Sunset Commission would review every federal agency over the course of a 12-year period and present recommendations to Congress for agencies that should be consolidated or abolished.
"When you look at where we are in the U.S., where our interest spending on our debt will soon eclipse our military spending, we have to do something about that," Cloud said in an interview Friday. "There’s not really a mechanism to deal with this in Congress in a really systematic way."
The commission would operate similarly to the Texas Sunset Commission, which was created in 1977 and has abolished or consolidated nearly 100 agencies and programs, saving an estimated $1 billion.
With no similar mechanism at the federal level, interest payments on the federal debt ballooned to nearly $600 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department. The spiraling deficit hamstrings legislators, Cloud said.
"We talk about things we’d love to do and programs we’d love to have in the future," Cloud said. "Whatever side of the aisle you're on, the discretionary part of our budget is becoming smaller because so much our budget is on autopilot."
In addition, some federal programs sprawl across a wide range of agencies and programs. This can be confusing for people seeking to take advantage of them, Cloud said.
For instance, there are 160 different federal programs related to housing assistance, according to a recent federal report.
Federal spending is regularly scrutinized by the Government Accountability Office, but Cloud said the GAO's recommendations, while helpful, lack teeth.
The Federal Sunset Commission's recommendations to Congress, in contrast, would automatically take effect if Congress failed to vote on them.
"It’s just a way to create a streamlined government that is doing what it needs to do for the American people," Cloud said.
