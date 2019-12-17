A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud that would affect licensing for veterans’ health providers was passed by the House of Representatives Tuesday morning.
The bill, titled the “Improving Confidence in Veterans’ Care Act,” would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to report whether its 1,200 medical centers regularly ensure that medical staff meet all requirements necessary to treat the 9 million veterans it serves. The bill would also codify certain practices regulating how doctors, nurses and other health providers are reviewed before being hired and while they work for the VA and require additional training for some VA employees, according to a news release from Cloud’s office.
The legislation comes after a report found inconsistencies in how the Veterans Health Administration reviews applicants’ credentials when they apply for a job with the VA or when those credentials lapse while they work for the VA. The report, published by the Government Accountability Office in February, said that VA facilities “vary in their response” when things like misconduct were reported about health providers who worked for the VA. For example, one nurse who was hired by the VHA had their license revoked because they were stealing patients’ belongings and pawning them to pay for pain medications. The nurse also admitted to faking a drug test. The nurse continued working for the VHA for a year after their license was revoked and with no other licensing in place because the VHA was unaware of the disciplinary action taken.
This is the second bill that Cloud, a Republican from Victoria, has sponsored since he was sworn in. Cloud represents Texas’ 27th congressional district, which spans some or all of 13 counties in South Texas, including Victoria County.
The bill has 22 co-sponsors.
“This bill is presented in the spirit of those who’ve come before us from George Washington – one of our nation’s first veterans’ advocates – to those who for generations have worked to ensure that the men and women who served in uniform are not forgotten,” Cloud said in a statement. “In the last few years, we’ve made progress in improving care for our veterans, but there’s still work to be done. Our nation owes it to our veterans to deliver on the promises we made to them and ensure they receive high-quality care from qualified doctors.”
The bill was passed on a motion to suspend the rules and pass the bill, a process typically reserved for less contentious legislation. In order for Cloud’s bill to become law, it must also pass in the Senate.
Cloud is running for reelection in 2020.
