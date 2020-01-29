Victoria officials are awaiting a response from a key player to move forward with all elements of a project to redesign one of the city’s most dangerous blocks.
The city is moving forward with some aspects of the plan to address the safety of pedestrians near H-E-B on East Rio Grande Street, which has been the site of numerous crashes and fatalities where walkers attempt to cross the busy road.
But the city is waiting for a response from H-E-B for another element, regarding how to handle Stolz Street, said Victoria City Councilman Rafael De La Garza. The waiting time has left him questioning how the project will proceed.
“The bottom line is, H-E-B has not gotten back to us with a formal answer,” he said. “There's so much that we don't know that discussing it is us talking about ifs, ands and buts. Because we don’t know H-E-B’s position, we don’t know if we need to revisit this.”
After reviewing multiple proposals for the safety project, Victoria’s City Council in October voted on a project to add a signal at Azalea Street, realign Stolz Street and relocate H-E-B’s driveway in an effort to address pedestrian safety.
The project recommended by city staff and preferred by H-E-B officials, however, would have terminated Stolz Street in a cul-de-sac.
The council moved forward with the realignment project in a 5-2 vote, with De La Garza and Councilman Mark Loffgren voting against it.
Since, De La Garza said, the city has been waiting on H-E-B’s response to the plan. Moreover, De La Garza, who served decades as a Victoria firefighter and paramedic, said his position on the project remains the same.
“I stand where I stood at the beginning: I like option one,” he said, referring to the plan to end Stolz Street in a cul-de-sac. “It's safer, it’s cheaper and it is what I voted for from the start.”
De La Garza said part of what has left the project in limbo is the fact the city’s longtime public works director Donald Reese left for a job in Brenham earlier this month, which put a “damper on the communication.”
Because the communication with H-E-B is ongoing, De La Garza said he doesn’t know “that H-E-B won’t come back to (the city) and ask for an outrageous amount of money for this project.”
And if H-E-B does, he continued, “(the City Council) should consider revisiting, because there are many other things – budget problems, street problems – to consider, and every penny that the city can save is important.”
The total estimated cost to the city for the chosen realignment project is $530,000 plus the right of way cost, which is still to be determined.
The total estimated cost to the city with the cul-de-sac option would have been $300,000. The city planned to fund the removal of a portion of the Stolz Street pavement and the construction of the cul-de-sac and the sidewalk along Azalea Street. The funds would have come from the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement funds and 2018 Community Development Block Grant funds.
H-E-B had planned to pay for the removal of its existing driveway and driveway relocation to align with the signal, which includes relocation of its existing retention pond, for an estimated $260,000.
The state transportation department is expected to pay an estimated $400,000 for construction of the traffic signal and the related pedestrian elements within the Houston Highway right of way.
Regardless of the fact the council approved a plan that is not what H-E-B preferred, De La Garza said that from what he understands, the store is very receptive to the city's needs, and is “more than willing” to work with city to find a solution.
“But still, how willing is the question,” he said. “Earlier I said it seemed like they are balking, but now, we just don’t know what they will say.”
Regina Garcia, a media representative with H-E-B, said the company’s previous statement on the matter still stands: “H-E-B will continue to work closely with the city to arrive at a solution that is beneficial for the city, our customers and the business.” She did not provide a new update regarding the grocery store’s position.
City Manager Jesús Garza said H-E-B is a great partner to the city and that the two entities are working together.
“The city and H-E-B have both acknowledged that the realignment project is a tad more complicated, but we’re in conversations to continue working together on it,” he said. “There is still a lot to figure out.”
Councilman Mark Loffgren, who, like De La Garza, voted against the realignment project, said he is glad the signal element of the project is moving forward. Adding a signal at Azalea Street doesn’t have to do with H-E-B, he said.
“How Stolz Street ends up is still up in the air until city staff and the council works it out with H-E-B, but we hope to come to a conclusion soon about that,” said Loffgren, who was previously a manager at H-E-B. “We’re still working on it.”
Mayor Rawley McCoy said the question is not a matter of H-E-B’s support or not, but is “just about nailing down the specifics.” He said because city staff had originally recommended the cul-de-sac option to the council, “there was never a complete conversation surrounding that (realignment) option.”
During a presentation city engineer Ken Gill gave to the council Jan. 21, the design process of the realignment project has begun, which includes surveying and preliminary design of the proposed realignment. Gill estimated the Stolz Street realignment will be done in January 2021, and the signal construction will be complete in May 2021.
With the council’s decision to move forward with the realignment project, McCoy said, it allows the city to begin having necessary conversations. He said as updates are made available to the council, they will be made available to the public.
“We will keep moving because as we all know, we want to make that crossing safer,” McCoy said. “That's our goal.”
