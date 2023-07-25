Lisa Ann Moore, a Title IV-D associate judge for Victoria and seven other counties, announced she will be running for the position of judge of the 24th Judicial District in the next election.
The current judge of the 24th Judicial District Court, Judge Jack W. Marr will not seek reelection following the end of his term in Dec. 31, 2024.
Moore has over two decades of experience in the judicial system in positions such as an attorney, certified mediator and associate judge.
Her start into practicing law began in 1999 where she joined the Victoria law firm of Marr, Meir and Hartman.
She continued to represent clients in the areas of family law, probate and civil litigation for 19 years until December 2018 when she was appointed as a associate judge.
Moore has served two terms as an associate judge while handling almost 70% of family law cases for counties such as Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad and Refugio to name a few.
For the last five years at her position, she has become a certified mediator, helping parties in conflict resolve their issues.
According to Moore, her accumulated experiences in law over the years make her uniquely qualified and ready for this position.
She will be seeking election as a Republican candidate.
The primary election will take place in March along with the general election in November 2024.
The new judge will take office in January 2025.