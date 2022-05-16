Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr told county commissioners Monday morning that this summer will prove to be incredibly busy for law enforcement trying to deal with undocumented immigration to Texas from Mexico.
"It's going to be a hot, expensive, busy year," Marr said to commissioners.
Saturday, Victoria County remembered the deaths of 19 immigrants who perished inside a tractor-trailer abandoned south of the city on May 13, 2003. It remains the deadliest human-smuggling case in U.S. history. On that date, smugglers left Harlingen after packing at least 74 immigrants who entered the country illegally in a sealed tractor-trailer.
For more than a year, the Biden administration kept in place at the U.S. southern border a Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed the United States to quickly expel migrants to their country of origin or Mexican border towns. On April 1, the administration announced the policy would end on May 23, giving U.S. officials little time to prepare for what they expect to be an increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Title 42 comes from a 1944 public health law to prevent the spread of communicable disease. It was implemented in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC order empowered border enforcement agencies to remove migrants crossing into the United States, including those hoping to apply for asylum, which is their right under U.S. law and international treaty.
With that policy ending on May 23, Marr said the next four or five months will mean an increase in illegal immigration that county sheriffs across Texas will have to deal with.
"It should be the duty of the federal government, but it falls on us," Marr said. "I'd like to see the feds do their job and secure our border."
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the problem seems to be getting worse as time progresses. Marr told commissioners that his office received a call three weeks ago from the U.S. Border Patrol at Corpus Christi requesting assistance to watch the river.
"When they call up here for manpower, that has never happened before," Marr said.
With trailers full of migrants found in both Jackson and Webb counties, Marr said he was preparing for "some bad situations ahead."
"We haven't encountered it yet," Marr said. "That doesn't mean that anytime you have people in the back of a box trailer, it's not a dangerous situation."
Along with the increased number of migrants, Marr said he expected drug trafficking to increase, as well. He said fentanyl is expected to be increased for distribution by the Mexican cartels. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients.
Because of its powerful opioid properties, fentanyl is sometimes added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. That will mean more overdoses for those who are unfamiliar with it, Marr said.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," Marr said. "This administration has made it clear this crisis is the last thing they are concerned with."
In other business, commissioners approved the purchase for nine SUVs for Marr's office to better handle the rough terrain their vehicles typically encounter. He said these would be high clearance SUVs that will be built for field service.
"This gives us a little bit more of an advantage," Marr said.
The commissioners court also approved the election results from May 7, which showed incumbent Victoria City Councilman Mark Loffgren retaining his office against challenger April Butler. Loffgren led Butler by 1,302 votes to 922.
The two were vying for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat. Loffgren has held the office since 2019. Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive.
