State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, will serve on the Redistricting, Appropriations and Environmental committees in the Texas House of Representatives during the current session, according to a news release from the representative's office.
The committee assignments for the 87th Legislature were announced last week.
"Going into the 87th Legislative Session, we knew we had two critical jobs in front of us, and that was to pass a balanced budget after a difficult financial year due to the pandemic and to complete the redistricting process," Morrison said in the news release. "Serving on these two committees ensures that District 30's voice will be heard in two of the most significant items we will work on this session."
Morrison has also previously served on the environmental committee.
The Redistricting Committee chair will be Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, and vice chair will be Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, according to Speaker Dade Phelan's announcement of committee assignments. It will include a total of eight Republicans and seven Democrats.
Under state law, the Redistricting Committee has jurisdiction over the redrawing of legislative districts for the Texas House and Senate, Texas Congressional seats and the State Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.