Representative Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria, was recently appointed to serve on three committees for the 87th Legislative Session, which handle some of the most pressing issues facing District 30 and the state of Texas.
She will serve on the Appropriations, Environmental Regulation and Redistricting Committees.
“I am looking forward to serving on three of the most critically important committees in the 87th Legislative Session,” said Morrison. “Having served on Environmental Regulation several sessions, I know how important the work is to my district, and I am happy to continue building on the successes from last session.”
“Going into the 87th Legislative Session, we knew we had two critical jobs in front of us, and that was to pass a balanced budget after a difficult financial year due to the pandemic, and to complete the redistricting process,” Morrison said. “Serving on these two committees ensures that District 30’s voice will be heard in two of the most significant items we will work on this session.”
The powerful House Appropriations Committee is responsible for working on the state’s biennial budget, which the Legislature is statutorily required to pass each session. The committee is made up of 27 members. The Appropriations Committee will being work immediately to hold hearings on the general appropriations bill, and make changes to it reflecting the Biennial Revenue Estimate limits and their funding priorities. When the committee completes its version of the bill, they will send it to the Senate, respectively, for approval.
Differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill will be addressed in conference committee, and eventually passed in both chambers, before going to the Governor’s desk for his signature.
The Redistricting Committee consists of 15 members and they are tasked with the decennial redrawing of maps for the state’s congressional, Texas House, Texas Senate and State Board of Education boundaries. These maps decide who represents you at the national, statewide and local levels. Every 10 years, a U.S. census is conducted to count every resident in the country. The Redistricting Committee will use this data to redraw the maps.
The House Committee on Environmental Regulation has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to air, land, and water pollution, including the environmental regulation of industrial development; the regulation of waste disposal; environmental matters that are regulated by the Department of State Health Services or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality; oversight of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission.
Morrison is serving her 12th term in the Texas House of Representatives. House District 30 includes Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Refugio, and Victoria counties.
