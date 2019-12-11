State Rep. Geanie Morrison opposed a proposed 5% rate increase in premiums for residential and commercial policies at the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association board meeting Tuesday, according to a news release from Morrison's office.
She was joined at the meeting in Corpus Christi by fellow members of the Texas Legislature, local elected officials and community members from across the coastal region.
After hours of public comments, their efforts were a success as the TWIA board of directors voted down the proposed rate hike 7-0, according to the release. This is the second time in the last six months Morrison and her colleagues have spoken out against a proposed rate increase by TWIA. The association proposed a 10% rate increase in August that was met with similar opposition and the association chose to re-evaluate their proposal.
Morrison explained to the board that her district, and those along the coast, are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, according to the release.
"People are still trying to get back to normal life, this includes being able to live in their homes without worrying about a roof that is still leaking or mold developing, and getting their children ready for school in the mornings," she said in the release. "What these individuals do not need while they are still recovering is another barrier to their recovery, like TWIA's proposed rate hike."
Morrison led the charge during the 86th Legislature to secure more than $2 billion in Harvey relief money and pass a package of bills to better prepare Texas for future disasters.
