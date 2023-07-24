State Rep. Geanie W. Morrison’s office in Victoria was made official during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
Morrison’s office will be located at 311 Constitution St. near downtown Victoria, according to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
The two-year lease will begin Aug. 1 and end on Jan. 13, 2025.
“We’re excited to get to this point of Representative Morrison in our county facility,” Zeller said. “ I think it’s a big benefit to the community having both Congressman Cloud and Morrison in the same facility downtown. It’s a convenience for our residents.”
The court also talked about upcoming capital improvement projects that are being worked on or that could be added to the list.
One of the improvement projects that was in discussion was regarding a new facility needed for the Victoria County Animal Services department.
Mark Sloat, the director of Victoria County Animal Services, has expressed the issues of free roaming dogs and the community’s faults of taking care of their pets.
Sloat believes a new place and some staffing could help the situation at hand.
“We just need a bit more bigger, modern facilities,” Sloat said. “I’m hoping to get on the priorities list, but again we have stuff that we have to fix in the community, too.