Residents now have two new options for contacting Municipal Court staff to ask questions and get help with accessing court services.
The court has added a new chat box to its webpage, victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. Residents can type their questions into the chat box to receive live assistance from a Municipal Court clerk. Residents can also text their questions to 361-210-3600.
Residents who submit questions after hours will receive a response during business hours. Residents who use the chat box after hours will be asked to supply an email address so they can be contacted.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for residents to have access to us in whatever way is most comfortable for them,” said Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah.
The chat box will also provide the court with data about which pages residents are viewing when they ask questions, which Totah said will help the court to evaluate its site design.
To learn more about Municipal Court services, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt, call 361-485-3050 or visit City of Victoria Municipal Court on Facebook.
