Municipal Court administrator receives Distinguished Service Award

City of Victoria Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah on Monday received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Court Clerks Association, of which Totah is president for the South Texas Chapter.
According to nomination information provided by the Texas Court Clerks Association, Totah was recognized for services that include filling an unexpired term as chapter president, volunteering with several committees and other endeavors, sharing her forms and notices for virtual hearings with other court clerks and giving tutorials that have been beneficial to clerks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
