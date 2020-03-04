The city of Victoria’s Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah recently was elected to fill a vacant, unexpired term as president of the South Texas Chapter of the Texas Court Clerks Association.
The Texas Court Clerks Association provides educational opportunities to Texas municipal court system officials in order to promote high standards in administration of justice, according to a news release from the city.
“I am honored to be able to represent Victoria in this capacity,” Totah said in the release. “I look forward to serving the South Texas Chapter and helping to fulfill its goals of establishing the highest level of professional standards and maintaining public confidence.”
Among her duties as president of the South Texas Chapter, Totah will be responsible for providing the board of directors with updates about the chapter’s activities throughout the year.
“Being elected president of a TCCA chapter is a significant accomplishment,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the release. “Tiffany has been doing an excellent job of representing Victoria to our neighboring communities, and we’re excited to see her hard work being recognized in this way.”
Totah has served as a director-at-large on the TCCA board of directors since Jan. 1, 2019. After South Texas Chapter President Laura Garza stepped down Feb. 18, TCCA President Landra Solansky asked Totah on Feb. 24 if she would be interested in becoming president of the South Texas Chapter. Totah was officially elected as chapter president Feb. 26, and she will continue to serve as a board member.
