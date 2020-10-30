Residents will have a chance to visit with Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold and Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah during “Java with the Judge,” an informal meet-and-greet intended to promote positive interaction with the public.
“When people share a cup of coffee, they find that they have all kinds of things in common,” said Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold. “This will be a fun opportunity for people to ask me any questions they may have, whether it’s about court procedures or what book I’m reading.”
The come-and-go event will be 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the City Hall courtyard at 105 W. Juan Linn St. Coffee, breakfast tacos and other refreshments will be provided at no cost to the guests.
“This is a way for us to break the ice and show people what municipal court is all about,” Totah said. “It’s important for us to connect with the people we serve, and this event allows us to do that outside of the courtroom.”
The event is hosted in observance of Municipal Court Week, a statewide initiative held each year during the first full week of November to promote public awareness of local courts and their role in the community. Heinold will further discuss her role as municipal court judge during an episode of the city of Victoria’s TOWNtalk podcast to be released Nov. 3 on the city’s YouTube channel, Victoria Texas Videos.
More information about Municipal Court Week will be included in the Nov. 3 The City View newsletter. To subscribe, visit victoriatx.gov/thecityview. To learn more about Municipal Court, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.
