Madison Matlock, Miss DeWitt County 2023, is spreading the word that drunken driving deaths are preventable and that everyone can be part of the solution.
Matlock will speak with parents, caregivers and youths about impaired driving prevention during a program from 2-4 p.m. April 30 at the City of Victoria Municipal Court as part of her community service initiative, “Perfectly Preventable: Drunk Driving Awareness.”
The topic of drunken driving prevention is close to Matlock’s heart. In 2019, one of her sorority sisters was killed by a 17-year-old driver who had been drinking and abusing drugs.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about Carly and the life she would have lived,” Matlock said. “Her death was perfectly preventable, and I will never forget that.”
Matlock chose to honor her friend’s memory by advocating for impaired driving awareness and prevention. She serves as an ambassador with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and shares her experience at events like Shattered Dreams that highlight the consequences of impaired driving. She has also lobbied in support of state legislation to enact stricter sentences for intoxication manslaughter.
“Alcohol-related driving deaths are truly a public health emergency,” Matlock said. “Two out of three people will be involved in an alcohol-related crash during their lifetimes. My goal is to help people understand the impact of their choices and to provide resources so parents will know how to talk to their kids and so kids will know how to be safe.”
Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah contacted the Miss DeWitt County Scholarship Organization about partnering with Matlock for an impaired driving prevention event after hearing Matlock speak about the subject during the pageant.
The Municipal Court supports impaired driving awareness and prevention through programs such as its mock trials and public outreach events.
“Hearing her talk about her experience was so impactful,” Totah said. “Educational programming is an important part of what the court does, and this event was a great fit with our existing initiatives.”
To learn more about the Miss DeWitt County Scholarship Organization, visit www.missdewittcounty.org.
To partner with the Municipal Court for an outreach event, visit www.victoriatx.gov/courtoutreach.