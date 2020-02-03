The city of Victoria Municipal Court has scheduled three open court dates in February to give residents with past-due citations or outstanding warrants a chance to resolve their cases without being arrested for city warrants, according to a news release from the city.
The open court dockets for February will be 5:30 p.m. Monday; 1 p.m. Feb. 24; and 9 a.m. Feb. 29. The court is offering one open court session on a Saturday so more residents will have the opportunity to be seen by a judge, according to the release.
Residents must arrive before the court session begins to check in. Registrations will be closed once the court reaches capacity. Wait times may last two to four hours depending on the order of registration.
Defendants will not be arrested for city Municipal Court warrants during these open court dates. If there is a judicial finding of inability to pay, the fines may be reduced or waived, or community service options may be offered.
