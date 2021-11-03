Residents will have a chance to visit with Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold and court staff during “Java with the Judge” from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St.
Residents will be able to ask questions and learn more about the Municipal Court at this come-and-go event. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided.
“These events are a great way for me to get feedback and understand the pulse of the community,” said Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold. “I hope residents will come grab a cup of coffee, have a chat and share any questions they may have.”
Local business owners who are interested in hosting future “Java with the Judge” events should contact the court at 361-485-3050 or courtclerk@victoriatx.gov.
To learn more about Municipal Court, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt or follow City of Victoria Municipal Court on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.