State Rep. Geanie Morrison has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business Texas PAC, according to a news release from Morrison's office.
NFIB's political support is based on the candidates’ positions and record on small-business issues.
“As small businesses struggle now more than ever to keep their doors open and people employed, it’s critical that we elect leaders in our communities who will fight to keep taxes and burdensome regulations at bay,” said NFIB State Director Annie Spilman in the news release. “That is why the NFIB Texas PAC proudly supports Geanie W. Morrison for Texas House District 30. During her time in the Legislature, Chairwoman Morrison has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to small business. I am confident that she will be a leader next session as Texas continues to recover from the economic devastation caused by COVID-19.”
Earlier this year, NFIB recognized Morrison as a “SmallBiz 100” member for her 100% vote record supporting Texas small businesses.
“I am honored by the endorsement from NFIB Texas PAC, because they represent thousands of employers and employees in our state that are working tirelessly to keep our communities afloat during this pandemic,” said Morrison in the release. "I look forward to continuing to work with NFIB, and their members, to fight for our small businesses to keep their doors open and return our economy to the best in the country."
