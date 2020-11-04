Promoting economic development and increasing the city’s tax base are top priorities for the city of Victoria, Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said Tuesday.
An agreement the Victoria City Council approved on Tuesday directly touches on those two concerns, Etienne said.
The council approved an agreement to relocate an exit ramp to provide access to 38 acres of undeveloped land which will pave the way for a new $31 million shopping center near Victoria’s Home Depot store.
The project is expected to generate about $700,000 in local tax revenue per year upon its completion, Etienne said.
“This is an exciting project for us,” he said.
Under the agreement with Property Commerce, the real estate private equity firm that owns the land, the city will contract with the Texas Department of Transportation to relocate the John Stockbauer exit ramp off Zac Lentz Parkway, which bypasses the site of the proposed shopping center.
The lack of access to the site has been the roadblock stopping it from being developed, Etienne said.
The shopping center is expected to have about 10 retail spaces totaling about 150,000 square feet, with room for future expansion.
The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation will pay about $816,000 toward the relocation of the exit ramp. Property Commerce must begin construction by September 2021, according to the agreement, and the future tenants must meet established sales targets within a five-year timeframe.
If the project generates $27.2 million or less within five years, the developer will have to reimburse the city the full amount of about $816,000, according to the agreement.
Ultimately, the shopping center is projected to generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue and $622,000 in combined sales tax revenue for the city and the VSTDC each year, in addition to taxes collected by other local entities, Etienne said.
Construction of the shopping center and the new ramp should both be complete in January 2022, Etienne said. The shopping center is expected to then open later that spring or summer.
Mayor Rawley McCoy on Tuesday thanked Clay Trozzo, a representative from Property Commerce, for the firm’s willingness to invest $31 million in Victoria.
“We look forward to being in Victoria for a long time,” Trozzo said in response. “It’s been a good city to us.”
