Victoria County Animal Services released an updated logo that county leaders will vote on at their meeting Monday morning.

A new logo represents one of the several changes that impacted Animal Services in the last year. The department changed its name, brought in a new director and separated from the county health department.

"It's another positive step for the department," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.

Animal Services received some help with the logo design process. Building Brands Marketing of Victoria worked with the county government to select a color scheme and font for the logo. The logo also includes an emblem featuring a dog and cat.

"It's fitting that there's both a new logo and new leadership," Zeller said.

Animal Services Director Mark Sloat will share a status report after commissioners vote on the new logo.

In other business, the Commissioners Court plans to formally announce the rescheduling of a public hearing for Prairie Energy Partners' tax abatement agreement with the Bloomington Independent School District. Prairie is considering southern Victoria County as a site for a new oil refinery.

The new hearing date is March 20. Zeller said the original date of Feb. 13 did not comply with state law, which requires at least a 30-day notice.

In the meantime, the Victoria Economic Development Corp. is working with the Commissioners Court to ensure the abatement application is "complete," VEDC President Jonas Titas said.

"We're making sure the commissioners are well-informed before they make a final decision on the application," Titas said. "We're also happy to answer any of the questions the commissioners and the public have about the tax abatement."

The next step for the process of creating a new Victoria Regional Airport board is also on Monday's agenda. Commissioners plan to appoint three members to a steering committee, which would decide how the board would work.

Local officials support a format in which both the Commissioners Court and Victoria City Council appoint members to the airport board.

Zeller said the three nominees for the steering committee are himself, Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns and Kevin Cullen, an attorney who represents the Commissioners Court. City leaders will also appoint three members to the committee.

"We plan to have the first steering committee meeting in mid-to-late February," Zeller said.