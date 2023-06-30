Victoria will need to create more room as new companies are looking to call the city its home going into Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
Centerline Technologies, a north-Texas based company owned by Wayland Brannon III, is looking to expand in the crossroads region in November.
Centerline is a company that has been providing highway striking and pavement services since 2018 in the Dallas area.
To complete the relocation, the company will be working with WBJ Development to lease a building with equipment storage and the expansion of the Victoria office.
The company is proposing a tax abatement that will allow them to build a 10,000 square foot facility in the city.
if approved, the business is bringing along 32 workers and the possibility of new jobs in the area, according to Commissioner Court Judge Ben Zeller.
"It's an exciting development," Zeller said. "Victoria is becoming an attractive community for small and big businesses alike."