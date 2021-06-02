POINT COMFORT—The Calhoun Port Authority’s newly elected board chairman appointed board members to serve on several new committees Wednesday.
Luis De La Garza, who was elected to severe as board chairman in mid-May, created five new committees that he said he hopes will help the port operate less as “an island” by encouraging the board to learn from the expansions and operations at larger ports, such as the Port of Corpus Christi and the Port of Houston.
The new boards include emergency response, director and deputy director evaluation, commissioner’s board, economic development and public education.
De La Garza’s appointments to the new committee include:
Emergency response -
- Marvin “Marty” Strakos and Jay Cuellar
Director and deputy director evaluation -
- Jay Cuellar and J.C. Melcher Sr.
Commissioner’s board -
- J.C. Melcher Sr. and Jay Cuellar
Economic development -
- Jay Cuellar and Johnny Perez
Public Education -
- Dan Krueger and Johnny Perez
For existing committees, the chairman appointed Melcher and Krueger to the real estate development committee, Cuellar and Perez to the finance committee, and Perez and Strakos to the operations and maintance committee.
The appointments were made after the port took no action on matters discussed in closed session with Max Midstream Texas CEO and President Todd Edwards.
According to the board’s agenda, the board held closed session to discuss commercial information the port has received from a business prospect, the purchase, exchange, lease or value of property and to seek advice from its attorney.
