Placido Benavides project progress
The Placido Benavides project consists of a two-lane road connecting Salem Road, just north of Zac Lentz Parkway, to where Glascow Street dead ends by the northside Walmart. The road, shown here in September 2019, will also feature an 8-foot-wide sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists. The expected completion date is spring 2020. 

Victoria officials want to set higher standards regarding the city’s aesthetics, starting with the developing Placido Benavides Drive.

“This area is a blank canvas, and staff believes that by setting higher standards, this blank canvas could become a premier area of Victoria,” wrote Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services in a memo to the council.

Download PDF Placido Benavides design district

Fulgham gave a presentation to Victoria City Council members Tuesday about a proposed ordinance, which includes amending several sections of the city code by adopting a new article creating design districts aimed at raising the quality of development within specific designated areas. The proposed ordinance allows for the creation of design districts and would establish a design district for the area around the new Placido Benavides Drive.

The council members unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday.

With the construction of Placido Benavides Drive, which will connect Navarro Street to Salem Road with almost 2 miles of new roadway, hundreds of acres will be available for new development. The finished road will consist of a two-lane concrete section with an 8-foot wide sidewalk for walkers and bicyclists.

Fulgham explained that the regulations are meant to foster an improved aesthetic in the area.

Among the regulations, the proposed ordinance would require private utilities to be underground. Other standards would address street lights in the area and make off-street storage requirements more restrictive.

For comparison, Fulgham showed the council photos of Navarro Street and John Stockbauer Drive currently as well as photos envisioning what the roads would look like if they had to follow the regulations.

“The purpose is to create an area that has a more aesthetically pleasing area of Victoria and has higher standards when it comes to development regulations,” Fulgham said Tuesday.

No members of the public spoke during a public hearing on the matter during the council meeting. The ordinance will return to the council for two additional readings in the future.

The Placido Benavides project is slated for completion in spring 2020.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter.

