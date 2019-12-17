Victoria officials want to set higher standards regarding the city’s aesthetics, starting with the developing Placido Benavides Drive.
“This area is a blank canvas, and staff believes that by setting higher standards, this blank canvas could become a premier area of Victoria,” wrote Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services in a memo to the council.
Fulgham gave a presentation to Victoria City Council members Tuesday about a proposed ordinance, which includes amending several sections of the city code by adopting a new article creating design districts aimed at raising the quality of development within specific designated areas. The proposed ordinance allows for the creation of design districts and would establish a design district for the area around the new Placido Benavides Drive.
The council members unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday.
With the construction of Placido Benavides Drive, which will connect Navarro Street to Salem Road with almost 2 miles of new roadway, hundreds of acres will be available for new development. The finished road will consist of a two-lane concrete section with an 8-foot wide sidewalk for walkers and bicyclists.
Fulgham explained that the regulations are meant to foster an improved aesthetic in the area.
Among the regulations, the proposed ordinance would require private utilities to be underground. Other standards would address street lights in the area and make off-street storage requirements more restrictive.
For comparison, Fulgham showed the council photos of Navarro Street and John Stockbauer Drive currently as well as photos envisioning what the roads would look like if they had to follow the regulations.
“The purpose is to create an area that has a more aesthetically pleasing area of Victoria and has higher standards when it comes to development regulations,” Fulgham said Tuesday.
No members of the public spoke during a public hearing on the matter during the council meeting. The ordinance will return to the council for two additional readings in the future.
The Placido Benavides project is slated for completion in spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.