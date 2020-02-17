As Barbara Pedrosa watched her 8-month-old son crawl around the floor of the Victoria Public Library, she said she was glad to hear the library’s carpet will soon be receiving an upgrade.
“It’s amazing how this library keeps things so updated and clean,” she said. “New carpet is going to be so great in here.”
Victoria City Council approved plans Feb. 4 for a reflooring project for the library, something Dayna Williams-Capone, the library’s executive director, said will bring a needed upgrade to the 33,000-square-foot building.
“We’re excited for the new aesthetic,” Dayna Williams-Capone said. “Hopefully it looks inviting, fresh and is easier to clean.”
The carpet on the main floor at the library was last replaced in 2008, Williams-Capone said, and on average, about 550 visitors each day walk through the library’s doors.
Williams-Capone said the carpet tiles have been replaced over the years, and a completely new carpet was installed just in the entrance and in the hallway to the public restrooms in 2011. The carpet is cleaned on a regular six-month cleaning schedule and helps absorb noise in the building.
“But, there’s normal wear and tear that happens over time, and this new flooring will bring a much needed improvement to the library’s floors,” Williams-Capone said.
Before moving to Victoria in January, Pedrosa lived in New York, where she said the public library was not nearly as clean and modern as Victoria’s. As she watched her son, Jeremiah, crawl around and her 4-year-old daughter, Manaia, flip through books, she said she was thankful for all that Victoria’s library provides.
“The second we came to this library, we fell in love with it,” she said. “It teaches us to slow down and enjoy our time in here.”
The new flooring will consist of industrial-grade carpeting on the main floor and in three library offices as well as easily cleanable rubber flooring in the lobby, the restroom hallway, the children’s storytime room and a reading room.
The new carpet will be navy, which will hide more stains and traffic pattern wear better than a lighter color, Williams-Capone said.
During the 2020 budget process, the council approved the library’s request for the work and budgeted $180,000. However, the cost ended up coming to about $215,000. The Friends of Victoria Public Library have agreed to contribute about $35,000 and the remaining small amount of about $40 will be covered by the library’s capital account.
The reflooring project is expected to begin March 30 and should be completed by summer.
During the replacement period, the portions of the library that are being refloored will be inaccessible to the public, but the library will continue to provide services using available spaces, Williams-Capone said.
The library will provide a public reading space in the Bronte Room with some of its more popular materials available there. All other materials will need to be retrieved by library staff and may not be available the same day. Patrons still will be able to check out and return materials at the library, and all book-drop locations will remain open.
The library will continue to offer public Wi-Fi and will have laptops and tablets available for checkout. Desktop computers will not be available.
Library programs such as children’s storytime activities will be offered at alternate locations. Updated information about locations will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and newsletter as it becomes available.
E-books and other digital materials will continue to be available online and can be accessed by any Victoria County resident with a library card.
“The temporary adjustments around the library will be worth it for the new, more attractive environment,” Williams-Capone said.
Pedrosa said she plans to bring her kids to the library consistently and was glad to hear the library won’t be closing during replacement.
“We love it here,” she said.
