The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office plans to apply for a federal grant that could help fund the salaries of four new patrol deputies.
The U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program is a competitive grant that provides 75% of the funding for approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits of newly hired or rehired full-time sworn career law enforcement officers over three years.
Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said during the Victoria County commissioners court Tuesday that the sheriff’s office is looking at the grant as an opportunity to add one patrol deputy to each patrol shift to boost numbers of personnel on Victoria County roads.
“Our biggest issue on patrol is just the geographic area that we cover,” he said. “Eight hundred-eighty-nine square miles is quite a bit of coverage for folks to cover. This would be an opportunity for us to add somebody out there, hopefully to reduce a little bit of that response time.”
Boyd said the grant was shelved under former President Barack Obama’s administration, but President Donald Trump has brought it back. He said the sheriff’s office has never applied for funding through the grant in the past.
County Judge Ben Zeller said it’s clear that increasing the number of patrol deputies would be a benefit to the county.
“Certainly in the next year, couple years, there’s going to be that discussion about that need for more patrol,” he said. “If we can get ahead of that with this grant for a quarter on the dollar, that is a wonderful thing.”
Boyd explained to the court that the office has discussed the possibility of increasing personnel for patrol shifts over the years, but is aware of the financial burden that exists with new hires.
In August, the sheriff’s office proposed a $2.47 million increase to its budget for 2020, with most earmarked for salary increases and personnel. The sheriff’s office has struggled to recruit and retain employees for years, Boyd said at the time, because of the pay scale.
Though the county couldn’t fulfill the request, Victoria County commissioners budgeted a $2 per hour raise for Victoria County Sheriff’s Office licensed peace officers for the 2020 fiscal year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Brandy Pavlock, financial officer with the sheriff’s office, presented the court with an overview of the cost associated with the COPS grant. According to her calculations, funds from the grant, which would cover 75% of the salaries and benefits of four new patrol deputies, would equate to about $226,100 per year for each of the three years. The county’s contribution of the remaining 25% would be about $75,300 each year.
Pavlock estimated that the new positions would begin about Oct 1., so the financial change would only affect the last few months of the county’s 2020 budget.
Zeller said that he wants to be sure that once the grant ends, the county is able to continue the funding for the positions entirely. The court decided that because the grant is for three years, the county will have adequate time to address that going forward.
The grant description states that additional consideration is given to applicants who focus on violent crime, homeland and border security problems or school-based policing. Boyd said that the office deals consistently with border security issues. Further, one of the duties of the new patrol deputies would be to visit elementary schools throughout their shifts to add more presence in local schools, he said.
Commissioner Kevin Janak said he was glad the office will pursue the grant, which is due at the end of February.
“I’m glad that you all were able to find this,” he said. “And I’m glad that President Trump continues to be law enforcement friendly.”
Also on Tuesday, Victoria County commissioners heard an update from Capt. Charles Williamson about the recent notice of noncompliance issued to the Victoria County Jail. Williamson submitted a plan of action to address the issues, which were mainly in regards to medication administration records and inmate suicide screening forms, and he said the jail staff has undergone training to address any problems.
“One thing for people to keep in mind is there’s well over 600 compliance regulations for a county jail, and so the things that we have are very minor,” Boyd said.
