Tourists staying in hotels outside Victoria's city limits may have to pay a local occupancy tax later this year.
County leaders are expected to vote on the 2% tax Tuesday. Revenue from the tax would go toward funding infrastructure upgrades at Victoria Regional Airport as well as historic-preservation projects and promotion of local arts, County Judge Ben Zeller said on Friday.
"The hotel occupancy tax would allow the county to fund new services without raising property taxes and it would be paid for by people who come from outside Victoria," Zeller said.
Victoria County owns the airport on Foster Field Drive. New tax revenue could boost efforts to improve runways and taxiways and add more airplane hangars.
"Communities like ours have this tool," Zeller said about the hotel occupancy tax. "This is something we can use to continue building our community."
Also on Tuesday, the Commissioners Court will consider approving a law enforcement grant from the the Governor's Office. The funding would be earmarked for new bullet-resistant shields for school resource officers in the Victoria Independent School District.
"School safety is a relevant topic in our state and we want to be proactive," Zeller said.
Victoria ISD contracts with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office for security in schools, Zeller said. The sheriff's office received the same grant last year, which it used to purchase body armor.
In other business, commissioners plan to approve a brush truck donation from the city fire department. The donation of the 2007 Ford Ford F-550 was made possible by the Helping Hands program.
County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said in a letter to commissioners that Victoria Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Belt is willing to complete the transaction.
“The truck will come at no cost to the county nor (the) Victoria County Fire Department,” Castillo said in his letter.
The Commissioners Court traditionally meets on Mondays, but because Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the county leaders will convene on Tuesday this week.