The Victoria Public Library is expanding its digital offerings with Hoopla, a new streaming service that will provide adult library card holders with access to audio books, e-books, movies, music, TV shows and graphic novels.
Residents can sign up at hoopladigital.com using an email address and library card number.
Hoopla is available by computer, phone, tablet, virtual assistants such as Alexa and smart TV services such as Roku and Apple TV. Residents can also access the service through the Hoopla app on mobile devices.
Residents can borrow up to five items per month with the option to borrow more than one item at a time.
Although the library has other e-book and audiobook services, such as Flipster and OverDrive, Hoopla will help to meet demand for graphic novels and audiovisual materials. Library technical services manager Katrine Villela said that DVDs and graphic novels are among the most popular items the library offers for checkout.
Villela also said that Hoopla’s music library will help to supplement existing services by offering newer albums.
Library staff members often visit other libraries in communities that are near Victoria or have similar demographics to learn about services that might be well-received here. Villela said she spoke with many library officials who have received positive feedback about Hoopla.
“The service is very easy to sign up for and use,” Villela said. “We’re confident that Hoopla will be accessible for our residents and that they will enjoy the range of available materials.”
For more information about Victoria Public Library programs, visit victoriatx.gov/library or follow Victoria Public Library on Facebook.
