A contractor crew hired by Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the city of Victoria, recently finished preparing the new half-cell.
The half-cell includes a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants. Environmental Services estimates that the new half-cell will be filled with trash in about 18 months.
Once it is full, it will be sealed, and a new whole or partial cell will be created using available space at the landfill. To watch the installation of the liner and to learn more about how to dispose of hazardous materials, recyclables and other types of waste, view the City blog post at victoriatx.gov/communications.
