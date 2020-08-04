The Victoria City Council approved Tuesday funding for a new sewer line that will help the development of Springwood Medical Plaza and open about 140 additional acres for future development.
Springwood Medical Plaza, which will include four stand-alone medical facilities located south of the DeTar Hospital North campus, is being developed by Diversified Wellness Associates.
The developer requested $380,000 in sales tax funds from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. to go toward construction of a sanitary sewer line that is necessary for the completion of the project. Prior to the council’s approval Tuesday, the sales tax board approved the project and agreement at its July 27 meeting.
“This has been a long time coming, and we are excited to bring this forward,” Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The first of plaza’s four buildings is under construction. The three additional buildings, however, need to be connected to a new higher capacity sanitary sewer line, Etienne explained. Under the agreement, the sales tax corporation will reimburse the developer up to $380,000 after the sewer line is installed.
The new sanitary sewer line will open up about 140 acres of land for development, Etienne said. Additionally, the plaza is expected to generate more than $50,000 annually in property tax to the city.
“The sewer line will be a catalyst for this area,” Etienne said.
As part of the funding agreement, the developer must meet several performance guidelines, which include completing the sanitary sewer line installation by Dec. 31, 2021, and demonstrating that at least 100 new jobs related to the project have been created by Dec. 31, 2025.
“We are excited about this opportunity to bring new high paying jobs to the community,” Etienne said.
Also on Tuesday, the council heard an update from Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, about funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
In June, the council approved an amendment to the city’s Community Development Block Grant 2019 annual action plan that allocated $246,500 of about $356,000 in CARES Act funds to local agencies for the prevention, preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is accepting applications from local agencies for the remaining $109,000. Applications, which are available on the city’s website, will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday. The city plans to bring back the funding recommendations to the council in early September.
“Hopefully we will have enough applications to expend the rest of the funds, and continue to help people that are dealing with COVID-19,” Fulgham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.