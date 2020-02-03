Danielle Williams is ready to bring a new vision to the Victoria Main Street Program as its new executive director.
“I can’t wait to build relationships with downtown businesses and property owners to really understand their needs, their wants, their goals and figure out how we can work together on those,” she said. “I hope that I can make a real impact in this role.”
On Monday, the city of Victoria announced William’s new role as executive director of the program, which aims to restore downtown through economic development projects.
One of her first priorities, Williams said, is reorganizing the program’s board of directors. Right now, there is one board member vacancy, and the board chair, co-chair, secretary and treasurer need to be appointed. She said her goal is to have the appointments filled in the next month or two.
Williams said with the reorganization will come new direction and guidance, which will make the Main Street Program more effective at large.
“It’s not to say there wasn’t direction before, but we’re going to really get reorganized and bring in a new vision to what this program will do,” she said.
In September, Victoria’s City Council approved a new agreement with the Victoria Main Street Program, in which the city is responsible for its day-to-day management, including operation of a Main Street office and hiring Main Street Program staff. The program is responsible for maintaining its nonprofit designation and supporting Main Street Program activities through sponsorship and fundraising efforts.
The program’s connection with the city will allow it to leverage numerous resources, Williams said.
“Once we get the structure set in stone and have a solid foundation, we’ll move forward with a new action plan,” she said. “We’ll focus on goals such as beautifying downtown and making changes, always focusing on economic development.”
As executive director, Williams’ duties will include leading communication between the Victoria Main Street Program board and the city, building relationships with downtown business owners and lessees and working with the board to put into practice the program’s four-point approach to Main Street revitalization: economic vitality, promotion, organization and design.
“We’re really going to work together to be more successful, whether it be promoting events, businesses, whatever ideas the board has and wants to do,” she said.
Since Mary Helen Barrick, the program’s former director, left in March, Heather Keller has served as program’s interim executive director.
Williams has worked for the city for 11 years, most recently as the assistant director of the parks and recreation department. She has assisted with downtown events including Bootfest and spearheaded the development of the Coors Light Summer Street Dance series.
Williams will serve under the direction of City Manager Jesús Garza and Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne, according to the city news release.
“Downtown revitalization was identified as a priority in the Victoria 2035 Comprehensive Plan, and the new relationship with Main Street will allow the city to play a more direct role in making it a priority,” Garza said the release. “Danielle’s experience and passion for the community will be an asset to our efforts to make downtown a more thriving environment for locals and visitors alike.”
