A new chapter in the legal effort to preserve the Luther Hotel in Palacios will be written Friday.

Parties are scheduled to meet via Zoom on April 14. Victoria-based attorney John Griffin, who represents a group of preservationists, said Tuesday he did not know when the hearing would begin, as the presiding judge had not sent out an official notice.

A restraining order, which prevents the hotel from being demolished, is set to expire June 22. A hearing on that same date is scheduled at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City, Griffin said.

In February, District Judge Ben Hardin ruled the Luther Hotel case should be moved to probate court. A month later, a probate judge from San Antonio issued an extension of the restraining order, which had an expiration date of April 4.

The estate of Jack Harold Findley agreed to sell the Luther in 2021 for $1.4 million to the Ed Rachal Foundation in Corpus Christi on the condition that the building be demolished, according to a provision in the sales contract. Because Findley died without a will, ownership of the hotel was transferred to his 60 descendants.

Edith Gower, co-chair of the Palacios Preservation Association, said the attorney representing Findley's estate, Richard Leshin, argues the group lacks standing. Gower and Margaret Doughty, co-chair of the preservation association, disagree with Leshin.

"I feel very strongly that Margaret and I have standing because we are representing the public that has a responsibility to be good stewards for our national treasures, particularly when their owner has died and can’t stand up for them," Gower said in a statement on Friday.

On Saturday, supporters of the Luther Hotel's preservation discussed upcoming legal proceedings at the City by the Sea Musuem in Palacios. Roman McAllen, a Houston architect specializing in the preservation of historic buildings, told Crossroads Today the Rachal Foundation's plan to demolish the hotel is unfair for the community.

"They knew exactly what they were doing when they put the contract on the hotel, secretively, and now they want to wait for this all to die down," McAllen said. "I think it's not likely to die down."

According to its website, the Rachal Foundation's mission is to support educational, scientific and charitable efforts throughout Texas.

David Griffin, another attorney representing the preservationists, said in February his side is arguing if the contract with the Rachal Foundation is nonbinding, Findley's estate is legally obligated to sell to the highest bidder, which would be Houston real estate investor Nick Herman. Herman offered to purchase the hotel from the estate for $1.65 million, over $200,000 more than the offer reported by the foundation.

“There’s significant pressure from the (Palacios) community and we have the money to save the Luther,” Herman said in February.

Preserving the over 100-year-old Luther Hotel, a Texas historical landmark, is a task the Palacios Preservation Association deems important.

"It is part of a public trust that we take seriously, to take care of what should be so special to us as a state and a nation," Gower said.