City of Victoria utility customers can monitor their water usage and be notified of potential leaks by signing up for WaterWise, the city’s water monitoring service, at no additional cost.
The service connects with customers’ water meters, which upload water usage several times each day. Customers can set their own goals for water conservation, monitor usage and estimate their utility bills. The system will also notify residents of any sudden spike in water use, which could indicate that the resident has a hidden leak or forgot to turn off a faucet or sprinkler.
The alert system can help residents to avoid high water bills caused by costly leaks. Also, during periods of widespread water service interruption, such as the February winter freeze, residents can use the service to help determine whether their pipes are damaged and whether water is flowing through their meters.
Residents can visit victoriawaterwise.com to sign up.
To pay your water bill online or to request water service at a new address, visit victoriatx.gov and click on “Utility Billing Office.”
