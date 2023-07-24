The memory of a woman who designed Riverside Park's beloved duck pond will live on through a memorial there, city officials said.
The Riverside duck pond will be completed and reopened to the community in October after being closed for five years, city officials said.
Russell Putnam wants his late wife, Nylece Putnam, and her work to design the original duck pond to be commemorated on the site.
"To me, it would let the people that attend the park know who has created a popular destination in the city for the last four decades," he said, adding, "I would feel enriched and completed. I would have to keep my composure."
The duck pond's journey started in 1981 when a civil engineering company named Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam came to Victoria to expand their business.
Nylece Putnam, a longtime Victoria resident, moved back to the city the same year and was hired by the company as a draftsman.
The next year, city officials awarded a contract to Lockwood to design new facilities in Riverside Park.
Putnam was tasked by the company to design a pond for family use.
She came up with sketches showing the duck pond along with the gazebo and other amenities for pond-goers.
The design was approved by the city and thus was the beginning of the duck pond.
"She came up with a conceptual drawing of the duck pond," her husband said.
"She presented it to Lockwood. They immediately approved it and passed it on to the city. The city approved it and they built it," he said. "For the next 40 years until Hurricane Harvey, the families in Victoria really loved it. They flocked to it."
The pond became a staple in the Victoria community.
Residents who were around during the pond's creation remember how much joy the pond brought to everyone who visited.
"At the time Gary Moses gave us an old Air Force bus that we would take bus loads of kids to the pond," said longtime Victoria resident Doug Kidder. "The kids really loved the pond."
The popularity grew over the years. But then Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, and it was damaged.
In 2018, the pond was officially closed due to numerous factors, including the damages and grant regulations, according to a city of Victoria news release.
The pond was drained of its water and residents were disappointed. One of Victoria's historic amenities seemed to have met the end of its road.
"People started to realize that 'hey, our fun place is gone'," Russell Putnam said.
"Then when they drained the pond and didn't do anything, people began to really get upset because it made it a eye sore and dangerous," he said.
Not only did Russell Putnam lose his favorite place to visit, but he also lost his favorite person, his wife.
Since 2015, Nylece Putnam had problems with a heart murmur that required to heart surgery and blood thinner medications.
Over a span of 17 months after taking the thinners, she encountered other health problems including strokes, seizures and became paralyzed from the waist down, her husband said.
He took care of her at home until her death in December. She was 69 years old.
"She was on home hospice, but I couldn't put her in a home, turn her over to other people," he said. "So, I took care of her 24 hours a day and she just, you know, dwindled away until finally Dec. 5 of last year. She finally passed away, in my arms."
After his wife's death, he became adamant about finding a way to keep his wife's legacy alive.
In January, he made a post on Facebook to push the idea of naming the duck pond in Nylece's memory.
Over the next few months, he continued to make posts on Facebook and reach out to city officials with the help of Kidder and Moses.
Last month, Putnam attended a city council meeting and presented the idea along with two framed original copies of the design.
He stressed how much the memorial would mean to him, his wife and the community as a whole.
"It would be wonderful" he said. "She would be very pleased. She has so many friends in Victoria, literally hundreds. I've received so many well wishes that want to see that happen," he said.
He is excited about the pond's reopening and believes the pond will be a staple once again for decades to come.
"Oh, they will flock to it again and love it," he said.
"They've loved it for the past 40 years and God willing, it'll be another 40," he said.