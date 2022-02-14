The Victoria Office of Emergency Management received approval from county commissioners to seek professional services to update the county’s hazard mitigation action plan.
The approval came during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Mitigation plans are detailed documents that cover a wide range of hazards, emergency management coordinator Rick McBrayer said.
“The plan actually incorporates any and all natural hazards and the mitigation measures taken so you lessen the likelihood of the impact of the disaster on you and your community,” McBrayer said.
The current mitigation plan is a 273-page document available on the Victoria County website. It covers hazards such as flood, hurricane, thunderstorm wind, drought, extreme heat, hail, winter storm, tornado, wildfire and more.
The active plan — approved in January 2018 — is set to expire in March 2023, so “we’ll have to have something in to FEMA by the end of this year, first part of next year for their approval,” McBrayer said.
FEMA does not allow mitigation plans to be developed in-house, McBrayer said, instead requiring a contractor be onboard to develop the plan.
McBrayer submitted a request to FEMA asking for approval to use funds leftover from Hurricane Harvey-related projects be “used directly for the rewrite of our plan,” he said.
FEMA has informed McBrayer that the request is in a “waiting pattern,” he said.
While McBrayer awaits approval from FEMA, county commissioners gave approval to begin seeking contractors to write the plan.
While it is possible that FEMA does not approve use of the Hurricane Harvey-related funds, McBrayer said he does not anticipate that happening.
“Either way it has to be done,” he said. “We have to have this on the shelf. There is no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
