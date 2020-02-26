Victoria staff members and officials from the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Victoria Livestock Show this week to promote the 2020 census.
The city and census representatives will have an educational and promotional booth for reasons that are twofold, said Ashley Strevel, the city’s communications director. The primary goal is to help inform residents about everything they need to know about the upcoming census.
“We’ll answer what the census is, why it’s important to our community, when people can expect to receive information in the mail, how you fill the census out, and so on,” Strevel said.
Second, the booth will have promotional information about census jobs from two census recruiters who will be present throughout the weekend shifts, Strevel said.
The recruiters will help educate residents about applying to work for the census, and people will even be able to apply at the booth by using their smartphones or iPads or tablets.
“Finally, not only is it going to be helpful, but also, who doesn’t want free stuff?” Strevel said.
While learning about the 2020 census, Stevel said the booth will be an opportunity for residents to engage with city staff and ask general city questions as well as enter raffles and walk away with free items.
