Victoria County officials have delayed an important step in the process of bringing a $5.6 billion oil refinery to the area.
An opportunity for the public to share its opinions on the project was scheduled for Monday, but the Commissioners Court postponed it indefinitely.
County Judge Ben Zeller said the commissioners need more time to look at one of the tax incentive applications Prairie Energy Partners had filed.
Prairie Energy, based in El Campo, applied for two property tax incentives with Victoria County:
- A Chapter 312 agreement, which exempts the company from paying property taxes for 10 years
- A Chapter 381 agreement, which allows the company to receive a refund for some of the property tax it would pay after the first tax break agreement expires
The Chapter 381 agreement is the one county leaders say they need more time to evaluate.
According to the term sheet Prairie Energy and Victoria County would need to agree to, the energy company would be fully taxed for the first $500 million worth of property tax once the Chapter 312 incentive expires. The county would then rebate 75% of property tax paid beyond $500 million for the next 20 years.
Under the Chapter 381 agreement, Prairie would also receive a 75% refund for the sales tax it would pay when constructing the oil refinery.
“An additional tax abatement is out of the ordinary for our county, so we want to do our due diligence,” Zeller said Friday.
Victoria County has never before entered into a Chapter 381 agreement, according to Zeller.
Steven Ward, who runs Prairie Energy, said he is “extremely disappointed” about the public hearing’s postponement. State law requires local governments to give a 30-day notice for rescheduled tax abatement agreement hearings.
“There was six weeks to work on an agreement,” Ward said, referring back to when the public hearing was first announced in January. “If you want this, you would think you would be busting your tail.”
Victoria County is not the only location Ward is considering. He said he has toured a site in Oklahoma.
“I’ve had to push back the deadline for site selection,” Ward said. “It’s getting to the point where I am prepared to move forward with the (Oklahoma) site.”
Ward said officials in Oklahoma offered similar tax break incentives.
“Victoria County needs to understand that there is competition,” Ward said.
Judge Zeller said discussions between county commissioners about Prairie’s tax break application will continue Monday.
“I don’t expect any further action to be taken,” Zeller said.
Zeller believes the discussions about the tax incentives will lead to “a win for everyone involved.”
“There are two schools of thought. There’s one that says no tax incentives should be offered and another that says the incentives create a competitive landscape,” Zeller said. “We (the Commissioners Court) want to balance these interests when we make decisions.”
Ward also wants to push for an agreement in which both his company and the county are satisfied.
“This a win-win partnership, as the facility would be an economic game-changer for the community,” said Ward, who cited an estimate that local taxing entities will altogether receive over $312 million in taxes from Prairie Energy in a 30-year span.
“We haven’t asked the county to build any new infrastructure,” Ward said. “We are providing this ourselves.”
If built, Prairie’s facility would be the first new plant in over 40 years with a capacity to refine 250,000 barrels of oil a day.
Ward said his project has features that are environmentally-friendly, like technology that can cut “98-99%” of all carbon dioxide emitted from the refinery.
When refining oil, Ward said his plant will use blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen is a form of the element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and steam.
“Using green and blue hydrogen as fuel sources as opposed to natural gas reduces carbon dioxide, methane and sulfur dioxide emissions,” Ward said.