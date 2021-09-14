Residents can enjoy wellness activities, express their creativity and explore Victoria’s parks for a chance to win a T-shirt as part of Parks & Recreation’s newest project, Victoria P&R Rocks.
Visitors to Riverside Park and other Victoria parks may encounter colorful painted rocks bearing the Parks & Recreation logo, according to a Victoria news release. Each rock is marked with a different task designed to promote mental wellness. For example, the finder might be instructed to list five things for which they are grateful or pay someone a compliment.
After completing the task, the finder can exchange the rock for a free T-shirt at the Parks & Recreation office, 532 McCright Drive, or simply leave it in the park for others to find.
Residents are invited to post photos of their rocks on social media and tag Parks & Recreation at Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook or @victoriaparks_rec on Instagram.
The program uses rocks that were painted by children in local after-school programs and recreation coordinator Jenna Bothell. Residents can also visit the Parks & Recreation office, 532 McCright Drive, to paint their own rocks to be hidden in the parks.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs, visit victoriatx.gov/parks or call 361-485-3200.
