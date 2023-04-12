Residents can enjoy making s’mores, watching an outdoor screening of “The Goonies” and camping under the stars when Parks & Recreation hosts its Riverside Family Campout & Movie Night April 22 at Riverside Park.
The campout will be at Elder Field, which is by the Children’s Park near the McCright Drive entrance to Riverside Park.
Campers can begin arriving at 4 p.m. Parks & Recreation’s Pop-Up Park will provide games and activities. At 6 p.m., hot dogs will be served and materials for roasting s’mores will be provided. The movie will begin about 7 p.m.
The event is free, but residents are encouraged to register in advance to help with planning for food. Campers may bring their own tents or reserve a tent with a $25 refundable deposit while supplies last.
To register or to reserve a tent, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration.
For more information about Parks & Recreation, call 361-485-3200 or visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.