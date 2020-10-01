Residents can put on their Halloween costumes and come to Riverside Park 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 for a drive-thru trick-or-treat experience hosted by the city of Victoria’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We haven’t had a Halloween event in a couple of years, so I was excited to plan something,” said recreation coordinator Gabby Anglin. “The space at Riverside Park and the separation between participants allows us to safely have an in-person event, which is nice because virtual candy doesn’t taste as good.”
In an inversion of the traditional trunk-or-treat model, residents will drive along McCright Drive starting at the tiki statue near Riverside Golf Course to accept treats from booths set up by local businesses and organizations.
Vendors will be required to wear facial coverings and use hand sanitizer, and booths will be placed far apart from each other to promote social distancing. Anglin is encouraging vendors to come up with creative ways to distribute treats while maintaining distance. Participants must stay in their vehicles and accept treats through the windows.
Businesses and other organizations can sign up for the event by emailing Anglin at ganglin@victoriatx.gov before Oct. 12.
