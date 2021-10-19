Residents can put on their costumes and enjoy a scary good event that’s fun for all ages when Parks & Recreation hosts its Haunted Drive-In Cinema Friday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.
The event will begin with a trunk-or-treat at 6:30 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will distribute candy and goodies in the Community Center parking lot.
Afterward, residents can gather on the Community Center grounds for two outdoor film screenings. The first film, Disney’s “Coco,” will begin at 8 p.m. The second film, “Jeepers Creepers,” will begin at 10 p.m.
Residents can park their cars on the grounds and use their FM radios to listen to the films, or they can bring chairs and sit near the screen to listen through the speakers.
Residents of all ages are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to the event. Residents who wear costumes will be entered in a drawing to receive door prizes. Winners will be announced before each film screening.
The event is sponsored by Compadres Design, The Zaplac Group, Texas Dow Employees Credit Union and Almouie Pediatrics.
For more information about Parks & Recreation events, call Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.