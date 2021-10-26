Victoria area youth can now apply to participate in the Texas Youth Hunting Program deer and hog hunt in Riverside Park.
The hunt is being hosted by Victoria Parks & Recreation, the Texas Wildlife Association and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. It will be held from 5 p.m. Dec. 10 to noon Dec. 12.
Youth ages 12-16 may apply for the program through 5 p.m. Nov. 12 by creating an account at tyhp.org. The hunt will be capped at six participants. Priority will be given to first-time hunters. Parks & Recreation will help participants obtain their hunting licenses if needed.
The program will provide an outdoor experience in an urban setting for youth who might not otherwise have access to hunting opportunities. Participants will learn about wildlife conservation, basic survival skills and how to process game.
The hunt includes overnight camping in Riverside Park. Meals, firearms and ammunition will be provided at no cost to participants. Funding for the program is provided through Texas Parks & Wildlife scholarships. Each participant must be accompanied by a guardian throughout the hunt.
Riverside Park will be closed to the public during the hunt.
Parks & Recreation worked closely with Texas Parks & Wildlife to determine how many animals each participant should be allowed to harvest. The deer population in Riverside Park has been steadily increasing for years, which can lead to problems like traffic collisions, habitat degradation and disease concerns. Texas Parks & Wildlife recommends letting each participant harvest three does; one buck; and an unlimited number of hogs, which are an invasive species.
The Texas Youth Hunting Program was established by the Texas Wildlife Association and Texas Parks & Wildlife to preserve the tradition of hunting and to educate youth about ethical hunting practices and conservation.
For more information about the hunt, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.