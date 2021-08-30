The city of Victoria Parks & Recreation will host a Punt, Pass and Kick USA football skills competition from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 18 at Riverside Stadium.
The competition is free and open to ages 6-15. Residents may register at ppkusa.com.
Registration will remain open up to the day of the event, but participants are asked to register as soon as possible to help with scheduling. Walk-up registrants must bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate.
The competition tests participants in punting, passing, kicking and the 40-yard dash. The top two performers in each skill and the top two overall will have the chance to advance to the regional competition.
The skills tests take about 15 minutes to complete, and competitors do not need to stay for the entire competition. Winners will be contacted after the competition, and prizes will be available for pickup the following Monday.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs, visit victoriatx.gov/parks.
