A portion of Azalea Street will be closed Tuesday for construction, according to a news release from the city.
Azalea Street from Crestwood Drive to Anaqua Avenue will be closed to install utilities. The closure is scheduled to last one day, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect delays in the work zone and are encouraged to use alternate routes. All businesses, homes and parking lots in the construction zone will remain accessible via alternate routes.
This work is part of the first phase of the $4,136,157.46 Crestwood Drive Reconstruction Project. The contractor is Brannan Paving Co. of Victoria.
