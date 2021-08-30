Ben Jordan Street will close between Galant Fox Drive and Silverado Trail on Tuesday so utilities can be installed.
The Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic.
Signs will be posted in the area to alert motorists to the closure. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.
