Part of Delmar Drive to close Tuesday

Delmar Drive will close from Pleasant Green Drive to Port Lavaca Drive on Tuesday for pavement repairs, according to a city news release.
The road closure is expected to last for one day, weather permitting.
Signs will be placed in the area to notify drivers that the road is closed to through traffic, according to the release. Drivers are asked to exercise extra caution and expect some travel delays.
The road closure is related to the $244,000 street mill overlay repair project.
