Red River Street will close to through traffic from Main to Navarro Street on from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, so seal coat can be applied.
Drivers are urged to exercise extra caution in the area and expect some travel delays. Businesses and homes in the area will remain accessible.
The construction is related to the $3.29 million Red River Street reconstruction project.
For more information, contact the city's public works department at 361-485-3340.
