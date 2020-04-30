Beginning on Monday Salem Road will close to through traffic from Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway to Placido Benavides Drive for two months, weather permitting, for construction. Traffic on Salem Road will be diverted via Placido Benavides Drive to East Larkspur Street.

The construction is part of the $9 million Placido Benavides Drive Extension project.

For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3340.

