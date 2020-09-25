U.S. 77 will close completely to northbound and southbound traffic near the intersection with Northside Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will remain closed for about 45 minutes so Victoria Electric Co-op can install overhead utilities.
Through traffic will not be able to use Northside Road as a detour. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be present in the area to facilitate the closure. Motorists can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact city Engineering at 361-485-3340.
