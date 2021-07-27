On Wednesday and Thursday, Holly Street will close for construction between Crestwood Drive and Anaqua Avenue, and Crestwood Drive will close at its intersection with Holly Street, according to a Victoria news release.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project.
For more information, contact the city's engineering department at 361-485-3340.
