The Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo announced Monday that residents will be allowed to shoot fireworks in Patriot Park on the 4th of July.
Castillo said the public will be able to come to the park between 7 p.m. and midnight. He also reminded members of the court about rules regarding discharging fireworks in the county.
“If you’re going to discharge fireworks in the county, you got to do it on private property and have permission from that property owner,” Castillo said during Monday’s Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting.
The commissioners also approved a contract with Burns and McDonnel for a land use development plan at the Victoria Regional Airport Monday.
The engineering, design and consulting firm, Burns and McDonnel will provide services for a “site due diligence, a targeting viability assessment, a land use development plan, terrain analysis and existing infrastructure analysis” on three parcels of land at the Victoria Regional Airport, according to a proposal included in Monday’s agenda. The contract amounts to $130,000.
The court also approved a statement of agreement with the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health for a grant for the Be Well Victoria Project.
“Over the next five years, we’re focusing on continuing the relationships we’ve built, the coalitions we’ve built,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. “And the new work on the community resource center, as well as a new community health assessment that we’re looking at getting off the ground here soon, and working with community partners that follow the needs in the community. Those are some of the major projects for the next few years moving forward.”
The grant is for $750,000 to be paid out yearly in $150,000 increments beginning July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.