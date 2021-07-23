Placedo has been under a water boil notice since Monday of last week after a number of water line leaks occurred over the past two weeks.
A rupture in one of the town’s main water lines on July 12 caused the entire district to be without water as the leak was located and repairs were completed. The next day the line blew out again, said Richard Saucier, operator for the Victoria County Water District 2, which is responsible for Placedo’s water.
Maria Solorio, 32, said once the water came back on the first time, she decided to start saving some in buckets, so at least she would have water to wash dishes and flush her toilets with if it happened again, which it did.
An electrical problem, possibly related to thunderstorms early last week, caused parts of the community to be without water on July 15, said Kathy Moses, who serves on the Water Control District board. Then early Tuesday morning, another leak occurred on the same line, leaving the city without water again for most of the day.
“The old lines get brittle,” said Saucier. The line that has broken over and over these past two weeks is an old cast iron pipe, possibly 30 or 40 years old, although he’s not sure when it was put in, Saucier said. “We’ve had so much rain, too, that the ground is constantly moving, so everything contributes to it.”
A partial repair has been done, and water was restored to the district through Thursday. Friday morning, however, the water was turned off again to allow for some final repairs to be done after new parts came in.
“This town’s old. We have old pipes. All we’re doing is putting Band-Aids on it,” said Moses. “We need a new system.”
“People are frustrated,” said Solorio. While Solorio understands that frustration, she also understands that a lot of these issues are related to problems that should’ve been addressed a long time ago.
Linda Hoffner, who has lived in Placedo for over 40 years, said she’s tired of not seeing any results or improvements to the water in town. She said she served on the water board for about a year, but quit when she felt no one was listening to her.
“I’m just glad I got me a shower in yesterday,” said Hoffner. “They say they are trying, so who am I to say they’re not trying. I just don’t see any results.”
Saucier said he expected water to be returned before the end of the day Friday. However, he was not so optimistic about how long the system will go without another leak.
“It’s going to happen again without a doubt,” said Saucier, who advised residents start keeping a few jugs of water to use when the next leak occurs. “Once these old lines start blowing, it means they’re weak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.